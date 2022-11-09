Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Shares Down 13.5%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.94. 1,877,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 401,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 13.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

