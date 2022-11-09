Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.85 and last traded at C$69.37. Approximately 8,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 15,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.02.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.