VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.05.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,373. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

