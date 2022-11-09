Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $11.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.83. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,930,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,823,000 after acquiring an additional 439,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after acquiring an additional 611,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

