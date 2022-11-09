Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $11.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.58.
Virgin Galactic Price Performance
Shares of SPCE opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.83. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.