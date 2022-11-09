Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 312,697 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 556,425 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

