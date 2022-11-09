Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 312,697 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.45.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
