Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Lowered to $45.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s previous close.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 114,976 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

