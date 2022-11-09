Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Lowered to $45.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s previous close.
VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Vista Outdoor Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $52.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.