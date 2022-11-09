VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at VistaGen Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CEO Shawn Singh acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,459.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Reid G. Adler bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 334,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shawn Singh bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,459.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,000 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

