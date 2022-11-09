Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Washington Federal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.
Washington Federal Profile
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.