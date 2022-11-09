Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

