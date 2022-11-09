Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 515.04% and a negative net margin of 297.98%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.49. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

