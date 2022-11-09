Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

