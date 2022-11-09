Wells Fargo & Company Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $109.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $2,198,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5,789.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 173,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

