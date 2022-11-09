Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mplx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

About Mplx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth about $23,680,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

