Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $3.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.25 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPCE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
