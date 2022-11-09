Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $3.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.25 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPCE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,930,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,823,000 after purchasing an additional 439,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 297,198 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

