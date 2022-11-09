Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to “Equal Weight”

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 566 ($6.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.94.
BP stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
