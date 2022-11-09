Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to “Equal Weight”

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 566 ($6.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.94.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

About BP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in BP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 39.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.