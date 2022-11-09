Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.79 and traded as high as C$11.07. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 2,937,710 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,450 shares of company stock valued at $284,510.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

