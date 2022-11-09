Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $358.94

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 358.94 ($4.13) and traded as low as GBX 352.50 ($4.06). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 28,784 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Wincanton Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.94.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Further Reading

