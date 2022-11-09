W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 137,401 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.