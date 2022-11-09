XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,459.94

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,459.94 ($28.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,920 ($22.11). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,986 ($22.87), with a volume of 19,278 shares.

XP Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £394.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,742.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,731.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,459.94.

XP Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About XP Power

In other XP Power news, insider James E. Peters sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £756,993.60 ($871,610.36).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

