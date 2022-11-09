YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.
YETI Price Performance
YETI stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $107.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
