YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

YETI stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $107.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

