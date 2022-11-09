Yunhong CTI (CTIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

