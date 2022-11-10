25,255 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of PECO stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

