2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at SVB Leerink

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.65% from the company’s previous close.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.