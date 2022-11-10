2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

TWOU opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $521.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.00. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in 2U by 105.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in 2U by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

