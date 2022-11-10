37,637 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE during the second quarter worth $51,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of -2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.