67,740 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,000. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

