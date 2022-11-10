94,231 Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,231 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.63. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 51.52%. Equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

