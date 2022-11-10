AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 497,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

