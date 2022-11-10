Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,238.48

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,238.48 ($14.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,326 ($15.27). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,323 ($15.23), with a volume of 373,864 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,325.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,238.48. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,900.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

