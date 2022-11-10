abrdn plc Acquires 15,821 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 922,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 270,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 262,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

