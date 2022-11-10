abrdn plc Acquires 2,005 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.