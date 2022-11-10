abrdn plc Acquires New Shares in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 342,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Evelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading

