abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.25. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

