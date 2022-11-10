abrdn plc Buys 4,240 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.