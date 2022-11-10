abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $53,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.