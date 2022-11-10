abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

