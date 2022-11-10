abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

