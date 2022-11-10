abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

abrdn plc lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.