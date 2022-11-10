abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

abrdn plc reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 71.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 268.71 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

