abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Velo3D by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLD opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.63.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

VLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

