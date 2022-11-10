abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

