abrdn plc Has $467,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

