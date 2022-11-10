abrdn plc Has $474,000 Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

abrdn plc raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Futu were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $64.56.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.