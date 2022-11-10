abrdn plc Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

