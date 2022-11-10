abrdn plc Has $599,000 Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after buying an additional 3,502,185 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after buying an additional 1,988,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 1,835,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 5.9 %

TME stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

