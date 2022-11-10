abrdn plc Has $613,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

