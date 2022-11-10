abrdn plc Has $636,000 Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 531,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,196,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 431.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.