abrdn plc Has $655,000 Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

