abrdn plc Has $692,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $146,646,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 277,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,865 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $34,358,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Masimo Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.