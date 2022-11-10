abrdn plc Has $747,000 Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
BNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.11%.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
