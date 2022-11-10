abrdn plc Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.